AAA: Florida Gas Prices Down 8-Cents Over the Past Week

Florida - Tuesday January 16, 2024: Florida gas prices moved lower last week. Sunday's state average was $3.08 a gallon. That's 8 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average since December 30.

"Florida gas prices continue bouncing above and below $3 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "This week, prices are below $3 in various cities throughout the state. Only time will tell if that trend continues."

On Friday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $72.68 per barrel, which is a 2% decline from the week before. Gasoline futures finished the week 1 cent higher than the week before.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.29), Naples ($3.18), Port St. Lucie ($3.17)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.81), Panama City ($2.82), Pensacola ($2.85)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

