AAA: Florida Gas Prices Down 8-Cents Over the Past Week
Florida - Tuesday January 16, 2024: Florida gas prices moved lower last week. Sunday's state average was $3.08 a gallon. That's 8 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average since December 30.
"Florida gas prices continue bouncing above and below $3 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "This week, prices are below $3 in various cities throughout the state. Only time will tell if that trend continues."
On Friday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $72.68 per barrel, which is a 2% decline from the week before. Gasoline futures finished the week 1 cent higher than the week before.
Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.
Regional Florida Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.29), Naples ($3.18), Port St. Lucie ($3.17)
- Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.81), Panama City ($2.82), Pensacola ($2.85)
Find Florida Gas Prices
- Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
- State and metro averages can be found here
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
AAA Resources for Drivers
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
- Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
- Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
- Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.