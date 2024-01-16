Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Down 8-Cents Over the Past Week

WQCS | By WQCS
Published January 16, 2024 at 9:29 PM EST

Florida - Tuesday January 16, 2024: Florida gas prices moved lower last week. Sunday's state average was $3.08 a gallon. That's 8 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average since December 30.

"Florida gas prices continue bouncing above and below $3 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "This week, prices are below $3 in various cities throughout the state. Only time will tell if that trend continues."

On Friday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $72.68 per barrel, which is a 2% decline from the week before. Gasoline futures finished the week 1 cent higher than the week before.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.

Regional Florida Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.29), Naples ($3.18), Port St. Lucie ($3.17)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.81), Panama City ($2.82), Pensacola ($2.85)
AAA Florida

Find Florida Gas Prices

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community. 
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
  • Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
  • Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
  • Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS