Indian River Traffickers of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Sentenced to Federal Prison

Indian River County - Tuesday January 16, 2024: A Federal Judge for the Southern District of Florida sentenced two Indian River County men to federal prison last Friday, January 12th, after their conviction on drug trafficking charges.

The case against 38-year-old Lawrence Oliver Irving II, and 37-year-old Tyrell Murry Bennett began in July of 2022,.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) carried out an undercover operation to combat illicit drug trafficking by purchasing cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other illegal substances in Indian River County.

During this law enforcement operation, an undercover officer was used to conduct the controlled buys.

Between July 2022 and April 2023, Irving distributed over six ounces of methamphetamine and 47 grams of fentanyl, and Tyrell Murry Bennett, 37, distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute, over a kilogram of methamphetamine and 75 grams of fentanyl, to an undercover officer.

Irving previously pled guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and distribution of methamphetamine. Irving was sentenced to 215 months in prison.

Bennett previously pled guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Bennett was sentenced to 150 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg also ordered that each sentence be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of the DEA, Miami Field Division, and Sheriff Eric Flowers of the IRCSO, announced the sentences imposed.

DEA Miami and IRCSO investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Acosta prosecuted it.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Even in small doses, fentanyl can be deadly. As little as two milligrams, about the size of 5 grains of salt, can be fatal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The State of Florida has also seen an exponential increase in overdoses associated with fentanyl.

For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/basics/fentanyl.html# and https://www.dea.gov/factsheets/fentanyl.