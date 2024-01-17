MartinArts Brings Outstanding Florida Artists to the Court House Cultural Center in Stuart

Martin Arts Juried Art Show 1

Stuart - Wednesday January 17, 2024: Exciting new art works by fifty-eight artists from Tallahassee to Key West are on display now through February 29 at the Martin County Court House Cultural Center in MartinArts’ 33rd All Florida Juried Art Show. Pieces span the mediums of watercolor, ceramics, acrylic, oil, photography, bronze, encaustic, wood, metal, glass and fiber.

“This is always one of our most exciting shows of the season,” MartinArts Executive Director Nancy Turrell said. “We had more than 180 artists from across the state of Florida apply to be part of the exhibit, and the best of the best of their works are now on display.”

Gregory Jones, a member of the Florida Arts Group and a painter who has judged more than 40 exhibits and festivals, curated the exhibit from the entries and awarded the following: 1st Place: “Mona in the Boneyard” by Thomas Prestopnik; 2nd Place: “Righteousness” by Todd Fox; 3rd Place: “The Photographer” by Raymond Olivero; Honorable Mention: “Night Vision” by Barbara Fugazzotto; “Rattan Chair’ by Heather Ivins; “2BSQ1” by Jim Wang; “Unrequited” by Terry White.

“The colors, the textures, and the profound expression of big ideas by Florida artists make this exhibit a must-see event,” Turrell said.

Most of the pieces are for sale. “We encourage people to buy local and Florida art,” Turrell added, “because it supports the artists who bring us such engaging work and because every piece sold from the gallery generates a small donation to support the work of our local Arts organization.”