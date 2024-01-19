IRSC Names Dr. Floralba “Alba” Arbelo Associate Vice President of Student Life

Fort Pierce - Friday January 19, 2024: Indian River State College (IRSC) has hired Dr. Floralba “Alba” Arbelo as its new Associate Vice President of Student Life. In this role, Dr. Arbelo leads teams and activities designed to enhance and support the student experience at the College. Her hire signals a reinvigorated approach to Indian River State College Student Life, a comprehensive department that includes Student Engagement, Student Wellness, First-Year Experience, Student Conduct and Behavioral Care, and pre-collegiate TRIO programs that inspire college-going for middle-school, high-school, and adult students.

Dr. Arbelo has an extensive career in higher education, serving in both academic and administrative roles. She comes to IRSC from Albizu University in Miami, Florida, where she most recently served as the Dean of Students. At Albizu University, she planned and executed student success initiatives, including developing student retention priorities, first-year experience programs, student digital portals, and other programs and tools that engage students, faculty and staff and provide measurable outcomes for student success and retention.

“For nearly 30 years, Dr. Arbelo has dedicated and distinguished herself at both public and private colleges in South Florida and Puerto Rico,” said Elizabeth Gaskin, Vice President for Student Success. “She is guided by a fierce commitment to cultivating environments that support upward mobility through transformative educational programming. She will lead our Student Life departments with strategy, collaboration, and inspiration.”

Dr. Arbelo began her educational journey at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, New York, where she earned an Associate in Arts Degree. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology–Liberal Arts from Brooklyn College, a Master’s Degree in Non-profit Management and Urban Policy from the New School for Public Engagement in New York, and two Doctorates in Education—the first in Teaching and Learning and the next in Educational Leadership—from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Dr. Arbelo frequently publishes scholarly articles and presents at academic conferences on topics such as academic persistence and achievement among Hispanic students, online learning, and engaging and retaining undergraduate non-traditional students.