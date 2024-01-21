McKee Botanical Garden Hosts the 15th Annual Motor Car Exhibition February 10th

Vero Beach - Sunday January 21, 2024: The McKee Botanical Garden will host its 15th Annual Motor Car Exhibition on Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit will feature 40 exceptional hot rod and custom vehicles that highlight the creative work of individuals who have rebuilt their automobiles into dream cars with imaginative body styling, paint work, engines, and interiors. There will also be an eye-catching collection of pristine motorcycles on display.

This fun, family-oriented presentation of motoring excellence will be on display throughout the Garden and visitors will have an opportunity to speak with the car collectors. McKee’s annual motor car exhibition is one of the top shows in the area in a unique garden setting.

This year’s exhibition will be held in conjunction with McKee’s A Tropical Flock of Avian Avatars Exhibition by The Myth Makers: Donna Dodson & Andy Moerlein. This exhibition features ten monumental, nature-inspired, environmentally friendly bird sculptures, created from bamboo and mixed media, designed to attract, captivate, and inspire the imagination.

The Garden Café will be open during this event and will feature a limited menu.

The show is hosted by our dedicated Motor Car Exhibition Committee including Tom Lockwood, Bill Maule, Dave Prossick, Norman Ridgely, Chuck Roberts, Wayne Sandlin, John Schumann, Jr., and Jerry Weick.

OFF-SITE PARKING: McKee’s off-site parking lot with complimentary shuttle buses is located less than one mile south of the Garden off U.S. 1 at 146 Vista Royale Blvd., Vero Beach, FL 32962.

ADMISSION: $15 Adults | $13 Seniors (65+)/Youth (13-17) | $10 Children (2-12). McKee members and children under 2 free.

This event is sponsored in part by Cypress Bank & Trust, Kmetz, Elwell, Graham & Associates, CW Willis Family Farm, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Treasure and Space Coast Radio, and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

McKee Botanical Garden is located at 350 US Highway 1, Vero Beach. For more information, call 772.794.0601 or visit www.mckeegarden.org.

McKee Botanical Garden is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and enhance a historic garden in a unique tropical setting for the education, enjoyment, and enrichment of all.