Beau Williams Appointed to the Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative Technology Advisory Council

Florida - Wednesday January 24, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Beau Williams to the Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative Technology Advisory Council.

Beau Williams - Williams, of Tampa, is the Owner and Operator of AquaTech Eco Consultants and Aquaticus Plants. With over 20 years of experience in seagrass research, development and implementation, he most recently served as the Director of Operations for Seagrass Recovery.

He is a current member of the Florida and Tampa Bay Associations of Environmental Professionals and the Propeller Club of Tampa Bay.

Williams attended the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota and Tallahassee Community College.