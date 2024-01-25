NWS Melbourne: Life-Threatening Rip Currents Continue at Area Beaches; Near Record Warmth Today

East Central Florida - Thursday January 25, 2024: High pressure remains over the western Atlantic with southeasterly flow continuing over east central Florida.

Partly sunny skies are expected through the daylight hours. Expect southeasterly winds around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph across the Space and Treasure coasts. The warm and moist southerly flow will lead to near record warmth across the area this afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80F at or near the coast, with lower 80s forecast inland.

Additionally, patchy fog is forecast early this morning across Volusia, Lake, and Seminole, as well as portions of Orange and Osceola counties. Visibility will have the potential to drop down to 3 miles or less at times, mainly between 4 AM and 8 AM. If you encounter patchy fog, remember to slow down, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Small craft should Exercise Caution over the offshore waters, as well as the near shore Treasure Coast waters. Southeast winds up to 15 to 20 knots and seas building to 4 to 6 feet.

A High Risk for numerous, strong, life-threatening rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Entering the rough, chilly surf is strongly discouraged.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated lightning storms are possible late this afternoon and evening, mainly along and north of the I-4 corridor. Primary storms hazards will be occasional cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and heavy downpours.

DENSE FOG/SMOKE IMPACT

Conditions early this morning are somewhat favorable for patchy fog to develop north of a line from Lake Kissimmee to the Volusia and Brevard county line at the coast. Wind sheltered locations, or areas where winds become light, could see some locally dense fog, but chances are very low.

Patchy fog will be possible again late tonight into early Friday morning, with a higher chance for locally dense fog to develop.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A High Risk of life-threatening rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today, and entering the choppy surf is not advised.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible from the late afternoon into the evening over the inland lakes along and north of the I-4 corridor, along the Volusia Intracoastal Waterways, and along the Volusia coast. Storms will be capable of gusty winds up to 35 knots and occasional cloud to water lightning.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small craft should exercise caution in the Treasure Coast nearshore waters this morning, and all central Florida Atlantic offshore waters through the day, for southeasterly winds 15 to 20 knots and seas up to 6 feet.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents is expected to continue at the central Florida Atlantic beaches through the weekend.

Conditions remain favorable for at least patchy fog to develop in the early morning through Saturday morning.

A strong cold front Sunday is expected to bring higher rain chances Sunday, as well as cold temperatures, the potential for breezy conditions, and deteriorating boating conditions into early next week.