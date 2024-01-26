CFTOD Asks Judge to Ignore Recent Ruling That Governor DeSantis Retaliated Against Someone for Exercising Their First Amendment Rights

Florida - Thursday January 25, 2024: The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) filed a new document asking the judge in Disney’s federal lawsuit against them to

ignore a recent appeals court decision that states Governor Ron DeSantis has retaliated against someone for using their First Amendment rights.

Disney filed a Notice of Supplemental Authority earlier this month citing the Warren v. DeSantis case, in which state attorney Andrew H. Warren claimed DeSantis fired him after he expressed First Amendment-protected speech. The appeals court ruling stated DeSantis did retaliate against Warren and that they could offer a remedy for the violation.

In their new filing, CFTOD says that the appeals court decision questions “one official’s unilateral action” — i.e. DeSantis’ firing of Warren — but that Disney’s federal lawsuit concerns laws created by “a majority of lawmakers in both houses of the Florida Legislature.”

The District asks the judge to ignore the appeals ruling because it “has no effect on this case.”

Governor DeSantis filed a Motion to Dismiss the federal lawsuit in November and the judge has not yet made a decision regarding the Motion.

CFTOD also recently filed a response to Disney’s Motion to Compel Discovery in their state lawsuit against the entertainment giant. The District claims they do not need to produce more documents requested by Disney because they are privileged.

Governor DeSantis recently ended his campaign for President of the United States.