PSLPD: Omar Sueque Charged With Shooting Repo Agent Who Came to Tow Away His Vehicle

Port St. Lucie - Friday January 26, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Major Crime Unit detectives have arrested 59-year-old Omar Sueque on allegations that he shot and injured a repossession agent who tried to tow away Sueque's vehicle.

The name of the 28-year-old repo agent was not released, but he is currently in stable condition at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and he is expected to survive, according to a release from PSLPD Senior Sergeant Dominick Mesiti.

Sgt. Mesiti reports that around 12:20 p.m. Thursday several witnesses called in to police to report a shooting in the 2000 block of SW Villanova Road. One of those who called in to 911 was the suspect, Sueque. When officers arrived, Sueque meet them outside his home and he was taken into custody without incident.

Sueque's vehicle was parked in his driveway and when the repo agent pulled in behind it, witnesses told police that Sueque came out of his house and began yelling. Sgt. Mesiti reports that at one point during the course of the repossession, when the repo agent was seated in his tow truck, Sueque approached the driver's side door of the tow truck and punched the victim through the open window.

According to Sgt. Mesiti's release, "Sueque then armed himself with a handgun and shot the victim multiple times through the driver’s side door window," which had been rolled up by that time. The victim was able to get away, and drive down the road to a nearby home and one of the occupants of that home called 911.

The victim had been shot several times and he was airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

Sueque was charged with one count of Attempted Homicide, and one count of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.