Martin County School District to Host Annual College and Career Fair on February 8

Martin County - Saturday January 27, 2024: The Martin County School District will hold its annual College and Career Fair on Thursday, February 8 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

The event is dedicated to providing students and parents with valuable insights into higher education and career opportunities.

The College and Career Fair aims to connect students with a diverse range of educational opportunities, vocational programs, and industry professionals. This event will assist students in making informed decisions about their future academic and career paths.

WHO: Martin County students currently enrolled in grades 11-12, parents/guardians.

WHAT: 2024 College and Career Fair

WHEN: Thursday, February 8, 2024. 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Martin County School District Board Room. 1939 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994.

Colleges and Universities in attendance will include:

• Embry Riddle University

• Florida College

• Flagler College

• Florida Atlantic University

• Florida Gulf Coast University

• Florida Southern College

• Florida State University

• Indian River State College

• Keiser University

• Purdue University

• Rider University

• SUNY Albany

• University of Alabama

• University of Central Florida

• University of Tampa

• SUNY Buffalo

• University of Alabama at Birmingham

• University of Florida

• University of South Florida

Employers in attendance include:

• Cleveland Clinic

• Treasure Coast Builders Association

• Boys and Girls Club of Martin County

• Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast

• The Council of Chambers

• Martin County Fire Rescue

• Palm City Millwork

• House of Hope

• Career Source Research Coast

Learn more about the Martin County School District College and Career Fair here.