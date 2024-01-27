Martin County School District to Host Annual College and Career Fair on February 8
Martin County - Saturday January 27, 2024: The Martin County School District will hold its annual College and Career Fair on Thursday, February 8 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
The event is dedicated to providing students and parents with valuable insights into higher education and career opportunities.
The College and Career Fair aims to connect students with a diverse range of educational opportunities, vocational programs, and industry professionals. This event will assist students in making informed decisions about their future academic and career paths.
WHO: Martin County students currently enrolled in grades 11-12, parents/guardians.
WHAT: 2024 College and Career Fair
WHEN: Thursday, February 8, 2024. 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Martin County School District Board Room. 1939 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994.
Colleges and Universities in attendance will include:
• Embry Riddle University
• Florida College
• Flagler College
• Florida Atlantic University
• Florida Gulf Coast University
• Florida Southern College
• Florida State University
• Indian River State College
• Keiser University
• Purdue University
• Rider University
• SUNY Albany
• University of Alabama
• University of Central Florida
• University of Tampa
• SUNY Buffalo
• University of Alabama at Birmingham
• University of Florida
• University of South Florida
Employers in attendance include:
• Cleveland Clinic
• Treasure Coast Builders Association
• Boys and Girls Club of Martin County
• Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast
• The Council of Chambers
• Martin County Fire Rescue
• Palm City Millwork
• House of Hope
• Career Source Research Coast
Learn more about the Martin County School District College and Career Fair here.