MCSO: Stolen Dish Soap Leads to Arrest of Pick-Pocket Suspect

Martin County - Monday January 29, 2024: Martin County sheriff deputies have arrested 34-year old Alfonzo Antwoine Ford of Riviera Beach on theft charges.

Earlier this month, Ford was suspected of pick-pocketing an elderly man who was grocery shopping at a local market. The elderly man's credit cards were used to buy more than $700 in merchandise. on the victim’s credit cards. Ford could not be located.

Last week week, he returned to Martin County and brought dish soap, the credit cards had been flagged and Ford was arrested for stealing soap.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Facebook page, during questioning Ford admitted to detectives that he had stolen the credit cards from the elderly man weeks earlier.

ord was charged with Theft from a person over 65, Fraudulent use of a credit card, Criminal use of Personal identification, and Grand Theft.