St. Lucie County: Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Opens at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County - Monday January 29, 2024: In partnership with St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce, the community based outreach center 'In the Image of Christ' will open an emergency cold weather shelter at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D in Fort Pierce.

The National Weather Service predicts that that temperatures across the Treasure Coast will drop to the mid-40s tonight through Wednesday, January 29, 30, and 31.

The emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym will be open each of these three nights at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. the following morning.

For individuals that need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will have free vehicles providing transportation at the locations below starting at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m.:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of US 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 N US Hwy 1 in Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave D in Fort Pierce.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

Residents should bring pets inside overnight during these cold evenings. St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety staff reminds residents that it is illegal to leave pets tethered outside unsupervised, regardless of the temperature.