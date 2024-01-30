Fellsmere: Fleeing Bank Robber Crashes Into Another Vehicle and Is Captured

IRCSO

Fellsmere - Tuesday January 30, 2024: A bank robbery suspect, fleeing the scene of the crime in Fellsmere, led authorities on a high speed chase last week that ended in St. Lucie County when the suspect, diving a Mazda Miata, crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of South 13th Street and Georgia Avenue in Ft. Pierce.

The suspect, identified as 44 year old David Abram Ziesel of Port St. Lucie, he was seriously injured and transported to Lawnwood Hospital in Ft. Pierce. He was in serious condition as of last Friday.

It began 10:20 am last Thursday when Fellsmere Police, and the Indian River County Sheriff’s office were called about an alarm that had gone off at the iThink Financial bank located at 54 N. Broadway Street in Fellsmere.

According to bank personnel, Ziesel displayed no weapon during the robbery and no personnel were harmed during the incident. Ziesel demanded money be placed in a “pillow case” he brought with him and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In addition to the robbery charge Ziesel will be facing as yet undetermined additional charges.