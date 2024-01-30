United Way of Indian River County Seeks Community Impact Volunteers to Guide Funding Decisions

Indian River County - Tuesday January 30, 2024: United Way of Indian River County (UWIRC) is looking for passionate and community-minded volunteers to serve on one of several Citizens’ Review Panels. This annual review of funding requests is open to Indian River County residents who want to help with the evaluation process.

Every year, volunteers are recruited to serve on panels developed to review grant applications, conduct site visits, and evaluate the programming of organizations seeking funding from the United Way. Citizens’ Review Panel evaluations and recommendations are then presented to United Way’s all-volunteer Board of Directors to guide funding decisions for the programs and services impacting UWIRC's targeted areas: health, education, and financial stability. As a Citizens’ Review Process volunteer, you are helping direct local donor funds to fill the biggest gaps affecting the public. This year, 35 agencies have applied for grant funding in the impact areas of health and financial stability.

UWIRC’s partners must meet stringent eligibility criteria annually and report quarterly metrics and program outcomes semi-annually. This ensures the highest financial transparency and accountability standards for all agencies receiving United Way funds while meeting the community’s vital social service needs. All partner organizations work to meet the health and human service needs of Indian River County residents.

Local volunteers make one hundred percent of funding decisions. United Way funds programs that effect change within the community by providing services to vulnerable individuals in Indian River County neighborhoods. Funds raised here, stay here. United Way grant funding is allocated on a two-year cycle. Agencies receiving funding must re-apply each cycle.

“We encourage residents to become a part of the Citizens’ Review Process – the backbone of our agency vetting,” said Jeff Petersen, UWIRC Board Chair. “It’s an amazing experience to voice your concerns and ensure that United Way is leveraging our community to ensure the dollars we raise go toward the programs that are doing the best at addressing our Indian River County’s most unique needs.”

Participating volunteers will have the opportunity to meet, work with and get to know other concerned community leaders, volunteers, and service providers. Orientation will be held on March 27, 2024. Volunteer registration is required before orientation. Please expect a 10-15 hour commitment over the course of the month of April for the CRP process.

Volunteer applications can be found online at UnitedWayIRC.org/CRP. For more information about how you can join the Citizens’ Review Process, please contact Deana Shatley at (772) 567-8900, ext. 114 or Deana.Shatley@UnitedWayIRC.org.