West Palm Beach Attorney Santo DiGangi Appointed Judge at the Palm Beach County Court

West Palm Beach - Wednesday January 31, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed West Palm Beach attorney Santo DiGangi to serve as a Judge on the Palm Beach County Court.

Santo DiGangi: DiGangi has been a Partner at Critton, Luttier & Coleman, LLP since 2020. Prior to joining the firm, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. He earned both his bachelor's degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. DiGangi fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Sherman.

