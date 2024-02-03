Fairwinds Golf Course Hosts Tea & Tee Easter Event March 23

St. Lucie County - Saturday February 3, 2024: The St. Lucie County Parks, Recreation and Facilities staff will be holding a Tea & Tee Easter Bunny Brunch event at Fairwinds Golf Course on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children and will feature an Alice in Wonderland-themed brunch with sandwiches, fruit, cookies, drinks and other goodies. Children can also enjoy an Easter egg hunt, bounce house, playing golf, making crafts and hanging out with the Easter Bunny.

Advanced registration is required by filling out the online form - https://stluciecounty.formstack.com/forms/tee_tea_easter.

For questions about the Tea & Tee Easter Bunny Brunch at Fairwinds, contact the staff at the Havert L. Fenn Center at 772-462-1521.

Located at 4400 Fairwinds Drive off U.S. 1 in northern Fort Pierce, Fairwinds Golf Course is an award-winning public course managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department.

For information about Fairwinds or to make a reservation to play golf, please visit: www.fairwindsgolf.com or call 772-462-4653.