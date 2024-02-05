AAA: Florida Gas Prices Jumped 12-Cents by Thursday of Last Week, Then Began Moving Lower Friday

Florida - Monday January 5, 2024: Florida gas prices last week jumped 12 cents on the heels of rising crude oil and gasoline future prices. As of last Thursday the state average was at $3.27 a gallon, to a 3-month high.

But then on Friday, gasoline futures prices dropped 15 cents a gallon and the U.S. price for crude oil declined $5.73 per barrel, a 7% drop. Friday's closing price was $72.28 a barrel, the lowest daily closing price in two weeks.

"Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in past three days," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Sunday's state average was $3.23 per gallon, and falling."

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.30), Fort Lauderdale ($3.29)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.94), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.96), Pensacola ($3.00)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

