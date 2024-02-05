Donate
AAA: Florida Gas Prices Jumped 12-Cents by Thursday of Last Week, Then Began Moving Lower Friday

WQCS
Published February 5, 2024 at 9:12 AM EST
Adobe Stock

Florida - Monday January 5, 2024: Florida gas prices last week jumped 12 cents on the heels of rising crude oil and gasoline future prices. As of last Thursday the state average was at $3.27 a gallon, to a 3-month high.

But then on Friday, gasoline futures prices dropped 15 cents a gallon and the U.S. price for crude oil declined $5.73 per barrel, a 7% drop. Friday's closing price was $72.28 a barrel, the lowest daily closing price in two weeks.

"Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in past three days," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Sunday's state average was $3.23 per gallon, and falling."

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.

Regional Florida Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.30), Fort Lauderdale ($3.29)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.94), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.96), Pensacola ($3.00)
AAA Florida

Find Florida Gas Prices

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community. 
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
  • Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
  • Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
  • Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.
WQCS News