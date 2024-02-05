AAA: Florida Gas Prices Jumped 12-Cents by Thursday of Last Week, Then Began Moving Lower Friday
Florida - Monday January 5, 2024: Florida gas prices last week jumped 12 cents on the heels of rising crude oil and gasoline future prices. As of last Thursday the state average was at $3.27 a gallon, to a 3-month high.
But then on Friday, gasoline futures prices dropped 15 cents a gallon and the U.S. price for crude oil declined $5.73 per barrel, a 7% drop. Friday's closing price was $72.28 a barrel, the lowest daily closing price in two weeks.
"Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in past three days," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Sunday's state average was $3.23 per gallon, and falling."
Regional Florida Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.30), Fort Lauderdale ($3.29)
- Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.94), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.96), Pensacola ($3.00)
