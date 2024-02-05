FPPD Seeks Public's Help Identifying a Suspect Who Passed a Fraudulent Check

Fort Pierce - Monday February 5, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured here who is wanted in connection with passing a fraudulent check.

The fraudulent check was presented at the Love’s Truck Stop on Okeechobee Road on December 4, The suspect is believed to have used a fake driver’s license number to get the check cashed.

The suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a dark blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact FPPD Detective Love at (772) 302-4790 or email: jlove@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.