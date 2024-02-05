NWS Melbourne: Impacts from Coastal Gale Low This Week

East Central Florida - Monday February 5, 2024: Strong Winds, and a High Rip Current Risk are among the impacts from a Coastal Gale Low that is expected to move into our region tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

A Coastal Gale Low sustained advisory is issued when winds of 39 to 54 miles per hour, that are not associated with a tropical storm, are expected over the coastal waters and immediate adjacent land areas.

WIND ADVISORY

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday and remain in effect until at least 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. .Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WHAT: Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

WHERE: Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie and Coastal Martin Counties.

WHEN: From 4 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

HIGH WIND IMPACT

Low pressure will exit the east coast of Florida tonight, with north winds developing. As the low strengthens, winds will increase after midnight. Along the coast, wind gusts from 30 to locally 45 mph are expected overnight and toward daybreak Tuesday.

On the barrier islands north of Melbourne, a few winds gusts may approach 50 mph late tonight. Now is a good time to secure loose, lightweight items.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

There is a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents today at Atlantic beaches of Central Florida. Always swim within sight of a lifeguard.



WIND AND SEA IMPACT

As winds increase tonight, Gale conditions are forecast to develop over the local Atlantic waters. Winds from 25 to 35 knots and seas building to 6 to 10 feet are expected after midnight. Small craft

operators should remain in-port beginning tonight.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

A few lightning storms are possible today, with wind gusts 30 to 40 mph, small hail, and brief heavy rain in the heaviest activity.

DENSE FOG/SMOKE IMPACT

Patchy fog has formed in portions of inland Volusia and Lake Counties this morning. If you encounter fog, increase your driving distance, use low beam headlights, and slow down.

THROUGH SUNDAY FEBRUARY 11

Strong, gusty north winds will continue on Tuesday, when a Wind Advisory is in effect. Interior locations, such as Greater Orlando and Okeechobee, will see winds gusting up to 35 mph. Coastal communities are expected to experience gusts from 35 to 45 mph, locally up to 50 mph especially on our barrier islands. Winds will begin to subside Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it will remain breezy. Seas will remain dangerous through the middle of the week.

At the coast, high surf is expected Tuesday into Wednesday, with waves breaking obliquely to the shoreline and causing minor to locally moderate risk beach erosion. There will be a high risk of

deadly rip currents through the middle of the week. Some minor coastal flooding is possible, on low-lying roads and yards, during high tides on Wednesday and Thursday due to persistent

northerly winds.

Improving weather is expected late this week and through the weekend as high pressure moves over the state.