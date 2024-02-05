St. Lucie Public Schools: Education’s Shining Stars Announced

St. Lucie County - Tuesday February 6, 2023: St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) and the Education Foundation of St. Lucie County announced this year’s line-up of educational superstars last Saturday, February 3rd,.

Lindsey Laurino from St. Lucie West K-8 took top honors as St. Lucie Public School’s Teacher of the Year. Joining her in the winner’s category were School Related Employee of the Year, Amelia Scott from Lakewood Park Elementary; Distinguished Minority Educator of the Year, Clifton Robinson from Samuel S. Gaines Academy of Emerging Technologies; and Outstanding First Year Teacher Katlyn McCue from Palm Pointe Educational Research School at Tradition.

Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince said, “All of the nominees exemplify excellence in teaching and superior support in providing a positive teaching and learning environment in St. Lucie Public Schools. They represent what is best about SLPS and why we continue to see consistent gains across the board in student achievement and success.”

Education Foundation President, Thom Jones, considers Night of the Stars a highlight each year. “Honoring our teachers and support staff for the work they do each day for our students is central to the Education Foundation’s mission which is to recognize excellence in education and support teacher development.”

Event Coordinator, Dr. Kevin G. Perry said, “The distinguished honorees at this annual event not only embody the mission of the District but go beyond and surpass expectations.”

St. Lucie Public Schools Teacher of the Year and School Related Employee of the Year will now move on to the state-level competition. In the category of Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year, the State has a long-standing tradition that recognizes and honors the contributions of outstanding classroom teachers and support staff who have demonstrated a superior capacity to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

The Winners

Teacher of the Year - Lindsey Laurino, St. Lucie West K-8

Lindsey Laurino is a middle school science teacher and the STEM Fair Coordinator at St. Lucie West K8. She is an exemplary educator who embraces innovation and engagement when designing her lessons.

School Related Employee of the Year - Amelia Scott, Lakewood Park Elementary

Amelia Scott is a Behavior Technician at Lakewood Park Elementary School. She provides support to students who are struggling to meet school-wide expectations. Ms. Scott’s passion, positivity, and expertise continue to make a world of difference for students and staff at Lakewood Park.

Distinguished Minority Educator of the Year - Clifton Robinson, Samuel S. Gaines Academy of Emerging Technologies

Clifton Robinson is a Conduct Counselor at Samuel S. Gaines Academy of Emerging Technologies. He makes positive connections with students and provides behavioral interventions for students ensuring their success both inside and outside the classroom.

Outstanding First Year Teacher - Katlyn McCue, Palm Pointe Educational Research School at Tradition

Katlyn McCue is a 3rd grade teacher at Palm Pointe K8 where she was also a student teacher. She is a Promise is a Promise program recipient who intentionally builds cooperative learning structures into her lessons to maximize student learning.

About St. Lucie Public Schools

St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) proudly serves students with a graduation rate of 96% at the six traditional high schools.

As a high-ranking B-rated District, there are no failing schools, and SLPS ranks among the top one-third of Florida’s districts for student achievement. The District also has the distinction of being recognized as one of St. Lucie County’s Best Places to Work since 2017.

The mission of SLPS is to ensure all students graduate from safe and caring schools equipped with the knowledge, skills, and desire to succeed.