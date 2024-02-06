Fort Pierce Police Seek Help Identifying 3 Auto Theft Suspects

Fort Pierce - Tuesday February 6, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking the public's help locating three suspects connected to vehicle thefts on Bent Creek Drive in Fort Pierce.

On January 28, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., three individuals were observed walking around vehicles and opening doors. Two were wearing all black clothing with face masks. The the third suspect was wearing a white/light-colored hoodie with a face mask.

They are believed to stand between 5-foot-8-inches and 6-feet tall, weighing between 150-175 pounds.

Residents living in the 800-900 block of Bent Creek Drive are advised to check their doorbell or surveillance cameras to see if their vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Detective Julia Viciere at 772-467-6968 (office), 772-979-1408 (cell) or jviciere@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.