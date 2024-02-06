NWS MELBOURNE: Dangerous Beach And Boating Conditions Through Midweek; Gusty Winds Expected Today

East Central Florida - Tuesday February 6, 2024: Gusty winds are blowing across our region today and dangerous beach and boating conditions are present along the coastline from Volusia County to Martin County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne expects those conditions to persist through mid-week and they have issued a High Surf Advisory, and a Wind Advisory which are now in effect. A Coastal Flooding Advisory will take effect later today. All three advisories apply to East Central Florida, including the Treasure Coast.

WIND ADVISORY

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a highprofile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WHAT: Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

WHERE: Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie and Coastal Martin Counties.

WHEN: From 4 AM today to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breakingwaves and dangerous surf conditions.

WHAT: Large breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone.

WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, and Coastal Brevard Counties.

WHEN: From 7 AM this morning to 10 AM EST Thursday.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Onshore winds and above normal tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Some flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways may occur near the shoreline. Only isolated road closures are expected. However dangerous swimming and surfing conditions persist and localized beach erosion is possible.

Conditions will be at the worst during high tides which will fall around 4 PM today and 5 AM Wednesday.

WHAT: Minor coastal flooding expected at times of high tide.

WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, and Coastal Brevard Counties.

WHEN: From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EST Wednesday.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

HIGH WIND IMPACT

As low pressure moves into the Atlantic, gusty northerly winds increase today. Along the coast, a Wind Advisory is in effect for peak wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph. For interior locations like Orlando, gusts from 25 to 35 mph are expected. Loose, lightweight items should be secured. Plan for difficult driving conditions at times on east-west roads in high-profile vehicles.

COASTAL FLOOD IMPACT

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for all Atlantic beaches of East Central Florida today. Breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet are expected. At times of high tide, minor to locally moderate beach erosion is possible. A Coastal Flood Advisory will go into effect this afternoon and tonight. During times of high tide around 4 PM late this afternoon and around 5 AM late tonight, localized dune or sea wall over-wash is possible. Minor saltwater flooding of docks, yards, streets, and parking lots in historically vulnerable areas may occur.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

There is a High Risk of deadly rip currents at all Atlantic beaches today. Combined with large, pounding waves in the surf zone, conditions at all beaches will be dangerous. It is advised to stay out of the water.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Gale-force winds and gusts will occur over the local Atlantic waters as low pressure slowly moves offshore. This will build seas up to 10 to 15 feet nearshore and up to 20 feet in the Gulf Stream. In addition, lightning storms offshore could cause locally higher winds gusts over 45 knots or spawn a waterspout or two.

EXCESSIVE COLD IMPACT

Breezes will remain elevated tonight as colder air drifts into northern ports of Central Florida. For areas northwest of Greater Orlando, wind chills will dip to 35 to 40 degrees after midnight.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

Winds will slowly decrease on Wednesday as low pressure moves away from the area. However, beach conditions will remain dangerous due to high surf and a high risk of numerous rip currents.

Minor coastal flooding around times of high tide is possible through Thursday.

Boating conditions will remain dangerous to hazardous through at least Thursday.

High pressure will deliver calmer conditions to the area late this week and weekend. A cold front is forecast to approach the area Monday with a slight chance of lightning storms.