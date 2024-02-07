Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie Host “Give Kids A Smile” Event Thursday, Providing Free Dental Care for Youth

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday February 7, 2024: The Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie is taking part in American Dental Association (ADA) Foundation’s “Give Kids A Smile” program by offering free dental care to the city’s children tomorrow, Thursday February 8.

The “Give Kids A Smile” program is being held on the Fortis Institute campus from 9 a.m. to noon.

The program offers free dental screening sessions, including fluoride varnish applications and visual exams. In addition, Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie dental assisting students will provide valuable information on proper brushing techniques, flossing practices and overall dental care.

To RSVP for the event, please call 772-221-9799.

According to the Center for Disease Control, more than half of young children aged six to eight have experienced at least one cavity in a baby tooth. Children ages five to 19 from low-income families are twice as likely to have cavities as compared to their counterparts.

“This event provides our students hands-on dental experience while simultaneously addressing a vital health need in our community,” said Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie Campus President Julia Denniston. “We look forward to raising awareness for proper pediatric oral care and bringing the Port St. Lucie community together – one smile at a time.”

Fortis Institute-Port Saint Lucie is a private for-profit institution located at 9022 S. U.S. Highway 1 in Port st. Lucie. The Dental Assisting program at Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie provides students a hands-on education that prepares them to work in a dental office setting performing a variety of patient care, office and laboratory duties.

The ADA Foundation’s “Give Kids A Smile” program was launched nationally in 2003 as a way for dentists to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children.

For more information, visit https://www.fortis.edu/campuses/florida/port-st--lucie.html.