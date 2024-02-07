Governor Awards $4 Million to Indian River State College Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

Fort Pierce - Wednesday February 7, 2024: Indian River State College (IRSC) has received a $4M Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to create advanced technology workforce development programs.

Governor DeSantis made the announcement at the Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Center on the IRSC Massey Campus Wednesday morning.

The funds will help build an innovative 'Center of Ballistics and Emerging Technology ' at IRSC where students will learn advanced manufacturing skills. In particular, students will learn “to make ballistic assault barriers, including bulletproof glass, walls and doors," in partnership with Diamond Defense Systems, a manufacturer of bulletproof glass used by law enforcement.

“In Florida, we are working alongside our state college leaders to teach students how to make products like ballistic vehicular glass that keeps our officers safe,” said the Governor in remarks to a gathering of St. Lucie County officials, law enforcement leaders, and IRSC administrators. "Students will also benefit from these workforce education programs with skills they can use as they begin their careers.”

The Center for Ballistics and Emerging Technology is intended to serve as a link with industry partners, law enforcement and workforce training professionals. Students will get specific training in advanced manufacturing techniques providing them with marketable skills after graduation.

Over the next ten-years the program is expected to produce more than 300 graduates who have a variety of advanced manufacturing skills.

“Today’s award to Indian River State College create unique opportunities that lead to high-paying jobs while supporting the critical law enforcement, military and defense sectors,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Florida is dedicated to supporting these industries and today’s award aids in the creation of products that help protect the men and women in law enforcement that keep our communities safe."