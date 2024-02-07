Public Comments on the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Re-Accreditation Application Can be Submitted on the CALEA Re-Accreditation Portal

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday February 7, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is currently under going a re-accreditation process.

The accrediting agency is the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies or CALEA which has an internet access portal allowing for the public to make comments and provide feedback on the performance of the agency seeking seeking re-accreditation.

The purpose of the public access portal is to provide an opportunity for public comments, commendations, and other information regarding the agency’s quality of service or information relevant to the accreditation process.

CALEA requires any agency seeking re-accreditation to provide the public with that access portal link.

In keeping with that requirement the PSLPD advises that the access portal link is: https://cimrs2.CALEA.org/409. That link is also available on the PSLPD website and on their social media accounts.

To learn more about CALEA Accreditation, click: https://calea.org/