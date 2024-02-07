VIDEO: Jerome Marshall Jr. Facing 1st Degree Murder Charge in Death of Jamie Peterson

SLCSO Jamie Peterson, found shot to death in his apartment on December 23, 2023.

Jerome Marshall Jr.

St. Lucie County - Wednesday January 7, 2024: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that 26-year-old Jerome Marshall Jr. has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the death of 33-year-old Jamie Peterson.

SLC Sheriff Keith Pearson said that Marshall was taken into custody in Martin County that morning, with the help of the Martin County Sheriff's office.

Marshall was Peterson's room-mate in an apartment they shared in the 180 block of Soneto Ct. in Port St. Lucie.

On the morning of December 23 last year, Sheriff deputies arrived at the apartment around 9:40 a.m. and they found Peterson inside, dead from a gunshot wound. Marshall had called them there, saying that he found his room-mate dead when he had returned to the apartment that morning.

However during the news conference yesterday a SLC Sheriff Detective Scuppo said Marshall had confessed.

The investigation is still active and the Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the murder to call detectives at 772-462-3230 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS.