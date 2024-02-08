FHP: Trooper Zachary Fink to Receive Full Line of Duty Death Honors at Memorial Service Set for Monday

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' Facebook page

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.- Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink will be memorialized during a private funeral service held at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie on Monday, February 12 at 11 a.m.

Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Trooper Fink during the memorial service. There will be no graveside service or viewing.

After the Memorial Service, there will be a private Law Enforcement escort for Trooper Fink’s family to their respective residences.

The service will be live-streamed and available to watch on the Trooper Zachary Fink FLHSMV Website Memorial Pageor by visiting the Christ Fellowship Church website.

Gifts & Donated Items:

Trooper Zachary Fink Family

C/O Captain Allen Sapp

Florida Highway Patrol

2929 North 25th Street

Fort Pierce, FL 34946

Monetary Contributions:

FHP Advisory Council

Online (Preferred Method): https://www.fhpadvisorycouncil.org/how-to-get-involved

There is a donate link at the bottom of the page. Please indicate “Trooper Zachary Fink” in the “Write a Note” section.

By Mail:

Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council

P.O. Box 644150

Vero Beach, FL 32964