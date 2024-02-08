FHP: Trooper Zachary Fink to Receive Full Line of Duty Death Honors at Memorial Service Set for Monday
PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.- Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink will be memorialized during a private funeral service held at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie on Monday, February 12 at 11 a.m.
Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Trooper Fink during the memorial service. There will be no graveside service or viewing.
After the Memorial Service, there will be a private Law Enforcement escort for Trooper Fink’s family to their respective residences.
The service will be live-streamed and available to watch on the Trooper Zachary Fink FLHSMV Website Memorial Pageor by visiting the Christ Fellowship Church website.
Gifts & Donated Items:
Trooper Zachary Fink Family
C/O Captain Allen Sapp
Florida Highway Patrol
2929 North 25th Street
Fort Pierce, FL 34946
Monetary Contributions:
FHP Advisory Council
Online (Preferred Method): https://www.fhpadvisorycouncil.org/how-to-get-involved
There is a donate link at the bottom of the page. Please indicate “Trooper Zachary Fink” in the “Write a Note” section.
By Mail:
Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council
P.O. Box 644150
Vero Beach, FL 32964
Memorial Challenge Coin
Please visit link : FHP TROOPER ZACHARY FINK CHALLENGE COIN *PRESALE* – BleedingBlue.info
All proceeds will be given to the Fink Family.