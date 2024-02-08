Students Can Digitize Photos and Videos at the IRSC Brackett Preservation Lab

Vero Beach - Thursday February 8, 2024: The Brackett Library on the Indian River State College Mueller Campus in Vero Beach now houses the Brackett Preservation Lab, where students can digitize photographs, slides, printed pieces, VHS home movies, and other analog items to preserve them for posterity.

The Brackett Preservation Lab is located in the Brackett Library at 6155 College Lane in Vero Beach. The lab includes the equipment and software necessary to scan photos and slides and digitize home movies. It is a self-guided lab, which means the library personnel will provide instructions, but the user controls the process from start to finish.

The lab was made possible through the Patterson Endowed Teaching Chair in Humanities awarded to the library’s faculty librarian, Angie Neely-Sardon, in August 2023. The project is funded through the summer of 2026. The Brackett Library is a joint-use library administered by Indian River State College and the Indian River County Library System.

An Open House and Orientation for the Brackett Preservation Lab is scheduled for February 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the library’s Link Lab Room L-207.

The event is open to the public and College faculty and students. There is no admission charge.

For more information, email Angie Neely-Sardon at asardon@irsc.edu or visit https://irsc.libguides.com/bpl.