VIDEO: Gunfire on Interstate in Martin County Leaves Three Cars Riddled with Bullets, No Injuries

Martin County - Thursday February 8, 2024: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) William Snyder reports that three vehicles traveling on I-95 were hit by gunfire this morning. The vehicles were disabled by the damage, according to the Sheriff, but no one inside any of the vehicles was injured, he said.

In a recorded statement on the Sheriff's Facebook page Snyder said the gunfire apparently took place between the three vehicles somewhere between the Kanner Highway northbound entrance onto I-95, and the Becker Road exit off the highway.

One of the vehicles that was struck by gunfire was disabled on Martin Highway said Sheriff, another was disabled at the Martin Highway exit, and the third was disabled on Becker Road.

The occupants of the vehicles are being questioned about the incident.

"We do believe that everybody that was involved was contained within these three vehicles," said Snyder, "and that we probably, and I stress probably, don't have a suspect at large."

Florida Highway Patrol is taking the lead, said the Sheriff, with the assistance of the MCSO's Major Crimes Unit.