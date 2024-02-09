2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election Ballots Are In The Mail

Indian River County - Friday February 9, 2024: The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections office reports that the initial mailing of ballots for the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary Election have been delivered to the post office.

8,768 ballots have been mailed to registered Indian River County voters who have a request on file for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election. An additional, 78 mail ballots were delivered to military and overseas voters on February 2.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the March Presidential Preference Primary Election is 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.

The Elections Office provides several options to request a vote-by-mail ballot:

· Online at VoteIndianRiver.gov/votebymail

· By telephone 772-226-4700 or fax 772-770-5367

· By email at: VoteByMail@VoteIndianRiver.gov

· By U.S. mail or in-person at 4375 43 Avenue, Vero Beach FL 32967

“When making a vote-by-mail request, voters must provide their Florida Driver’s License number, Florida I.D. number, or the last four digits of their social security number,” Supervisor of Elections, Leslie Swan said.

Mail ballot voters have the option to return their ballot through the United States Postal Service or in person at the Supervisor of Elections office during business hours. Voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Elections Office. Voters also have the option to deliver their ballot to a Secure Ballot Intake Station (drop box) at any one of the three early voting sites during voting hours. Voted mail ballots cannot be accepted at Election Day polling places.

Voters can track the status of their mail ballot through the entire process, including the day the ballot is requested, the day the ballot was mailed, and the day the voted ballot is received back at the Elections Office.

Visit: VoteIndianRiver.gov/trackmyballot for ballot tracking.

Some Republican Party candidates for president have suspended or ended their presidential campaigns.

If a candidate did not submit a formal withdrawal notice before December 12, 2023, in accordance with section 103.101(3), Fla. Stat., the candidate nominee’s name must remain on the Republican Presidential Preference Primary ballot.