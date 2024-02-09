Fort Pierce City Hall Closed Monday to All, Except Those Who Have Made Prior Appointments

Fort Pierce - Friday February 9, 2024: The Fort Pierce City Hall will be closed to all, except those who have made prior appointments, according to a news release issued today by the City.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment on Monday should contact City Hall during regular business hours today, Friday, at 772.467.3000 or click https://app.thereceptionist.com/contactless/EnfnZg/4YSP5Y .

Additionally, be aware that the Planning Board meeting scheduled for Monday, February 12, at 2 p.m. will now take place at the River Walk Center located at 600 N. Indian River Drive.

The City Hall sits kitty-corner across from the Fort Pierce Federal Court House where a day long hearing is scheduled over in the Trump felony document trial.

The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) has already advised that there will be temporary road closures, and other security measures around the Federal Courthouse.