Treasure Coast Food Bank to Break Ground Friday on a New Facility

Fort Pierce - Tuesday February 13, 2023: The Treasure Coast Food Bank (TCFB) will break ground on a new 132,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility this Friday, February 16. The new facility will be located at 400 Loop Road in Fort Pierce.

The state-of-the-art building will include cold storage, a full kitchen, and increase the Food Bank's ability to respond to community needs in the event of a man-made, or natural disaster.

The new facility will allow TCFB to consolidate its operations and enable the organization to exceed the number of people it serves, while creating new jobs in Fort Pierce.

TCFB is already the Treasure Coast’s largest hunger relief organization serving roughly 250,000 weekly.

The warehouse construction alone is expected to bring in a one-time economic boost of $32.2 million to the city. In addition there will be an annual recurring positive impact of $12 million generated by the 53 new jobs that will be created, as well as 19.5 indirect jobs, and 11.5 induced jobs.

TCFB Warehouse and Distribution Facility

Client Base Growth: An anticipated 12% increase in the number of clients served annually.

Enhanced Food Distribution: The aim to enhance nutritious meal distribution by 76%.

Community Engagement: TCFB will be able to expand volunteer opportunities, and they are hoping for a 50% increase in participation.

Partnership Expansion: Strengthen community partnerships by 20%

Workforce Development: Expand Job Training programs by 50%.