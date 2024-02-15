IRSC to Host NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships March 6-9

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 15, 2024: Indian River State College (IRSC) will host the 2024 NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The contest will be be held from March 6th through the 9th at the IRSC Massey Campus at 3209 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The multi-day event, sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard, showcases the nation's top junior college athletes competing in a display of aquatic prowess and skill. More than 200 student-athletes and coaches from 13 colleges have confirmed their attendance.

The Championship games cap off a 50-year legacy of excellence in swimming and diving at Indian River State College. The Men’s Swimming and Diving Team is seeking its 50th consecutive championship title. The Women’s Team will compete for its 46th overall title.

“IRSC’s Swimming and Diving program has a storied history,” said Sion Brinn, Head Swim Coach/Aquatics Director and former Olympian who swam on the storied IRSC team as an undergraduate. “At 49 consecutive wins, our Men’s Swimming and Diving Team holds the longest unbeaten national record in any collegiate sport at any level. Our women’s record is equally impressive.”

Indian River State College invites students, employees, and community members to celebrate the golden anniversary of the NJCAA Championships at Community Tailgate Parties on Friday, March 8, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 9, at 3:00 p.m. All-ages festivities will include live music, inflatables, a rock wall, food trucks, and a beach area where guests can put their toes in the sand and watch a simulcast of the competition’s final rounds on an enormous electronic screen. There will also be an adults-only cash bar area.

The U.S. Coast Guard will offer an expo area with demonstrations and assets in the courtyard near the pool deck.

There is no admission fee or R.S.V.P. required to join the Community Tailgate Parties, but enthusiasts wishing to view the NJCAA Championship event from the pool deck must purchase tickets at https://giving.irsc.edu/ways-to-give/2024swim/.

“The NJCAA Swimming and Diving program offers a platform for student-athletes to excel in the pool while fostering teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship,” concludes Brinn. “We are delighted to host their golden anniversary event here.”

