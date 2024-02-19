After Heavy Rains Sunday NASCAR Postponed the Daytona 500 Until Today; the Race Starts at 4PM

Daytona Beach - Monday February 19, 2022: Due to the heavy rains over the weekend, NASCAR postponed Sunday's running of the Daytona 500 until today, MOnday February 19.

The race is now scheduled to start at 4 p.m. today.

This is only the second time in NASCAR history that the Daytona 500 has been postponed. In 2012, rain as well, forced the race to move to Monday.

In 2020, the race started, but stopped after four laps because of the weather, and they had to finish it Monday night.