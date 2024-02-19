St. Lucie County - Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Opening OVERNIGHT in Fort Pierce Today through Thursday, February 22

St. Lucie COunty - Monday February 19, 2024: Based on the forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne, the temperatures for the next several nights will fall below 48 degree which meets the threshold for opening the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter in Fort Pierce.

The shelter is located at the Percy Peek Gym, which is at 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce. It will be opened overnight today, Monday February 19th at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday February 20.

The shelter is tentatively scheduled to remain open overnight this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as long as the temperature remains at 48 degrees or lower.

Transportation: For individuals needing a ride to the emergency cold weather shelter, Area Regional Transit (ART) buses will provide free transportation to the shelter for the next four days starting at 4 p.m. and, if needed, until at 6 p.m.

The buses will leave from the following locations:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal: 395 SE Deacon Ave., Port Saint Lucie



Prima Vista Crossing: Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of US 1



Pinewood Park: 820 Sunrise Blvd., Fort Pierce



Kilmer Branch Library: 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce



Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek: 1851 North U.S. 1, Fort Pierce

The cold weather shelter is operated by In the Images of Christ, a faith-based, non-profit, in partnership with St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce.

Pets, dogs, cats or other animals, are not allowed inside the cold weather shelter.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.