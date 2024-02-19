Treasure Coast Food Bank Breaks Ground on Multi-Functional Facility

Treasure Coast - Monday February 19, 2024: The Treasure Coast Food Bank (TCFB) broke ground Friday on its new 132,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility at 400 Loop Road in Fort Pierce.

TCFB is the largest hunger relief organization on the Treasure Coast. The groundbreaking coincides with its 35th year of services to the Treasure Coast.

The state-of-the-art warehouse will consolidate its operations, and it will include a cold storage area, and a full kitchen, as well as support an efficient coordinated response to the community's needs in the event of a man-made or natural disaster.

Treasure Coast Food Bank anticipates a 12% increase in the number of clients served annually. The food bank will continue addressing hunger’s root causes by providing sustainable solutions like wrap-around services, including food distribution, job training programs and community engagement.

“Today, we’re witnessing neighbors who never imagined needing assistance turn to Treasure Coast Food Bank for the first time,” said TCFB President and CEO Judith Cruz. “The enormity of the need is staggering and will only escalate with the projected 20% population growth over the next five years. This new building will ensure we are prepared to meet our neighbors’ increased demands, not just for today, but for the future.”

Slated to open in 2025, the new facility will increase nutrition meal distribution by 76% to help meet the growing demand, now 34% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the Treasure Coast Food Bank's mission to address the root causes of hunger," said TCFB Board Chair Mitch Hall. “The groundbreaking of this new facility is the continuation of our comprehensive plan to expand operational capacity in order to meet the needs of our community members facing food insecurity."

The facility is expected to bring a one-time economic boost of $32.2 million during construction and an annual recurring positive impact of $12 million. In addition, the facility will enable the organization to exceed the number of people it serves, currently 250,000 weekly, while creating over 50 new jobs.

“Today’s groundbreaking is not just about the construction of a new building. It’s a celebration of growth, of dreams turning into a reality, and of the strength found in the community,” said Carol Garrity, Senior Director of Member Engagement at Feeding America. “This new facility represents a promise for the future – a future where no one goes to bed hungry, where every child has the nutrition they need to grow strong and healthy, and where hope is nurtured daily.”

The community impact of TCFB's new facility will include:



Economic Boost: Creation of 53 direct new jobs, 19.5 indirect jobs, and 11.5 induced jobs.

Client Base Growth: Anticipate a 12% increase in the number of clients served annually.

Enhanced Food Distribution: Aim to enhance nutritious meal distribution by 76%.

Community Engagement: Expand volunteer opportunities, targeting a 50% increase in participation.

Partnership Expansion: Strengthen community partnerships with a 20% increase.

Workforce Development: Expand Job Training programs by 50%.

Treasure Coast Food Bank’s vision centers around three powerful words: FEED, UNITE, FLOURISH. To learn more about TCFB and its programs visit: stophunger.org.