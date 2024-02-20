Governor Makes Eight Judicial Appointments

Florida - Tuesday February 20, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced eight judicial appointments, two to the Orange County Court, two to the Osceola County Court, two to the Eleventh Circuit Court, and two to the Miami-Dade County Court.

ORANGE COUNTY COURT

Jeramy Beasley, of Orlando, to serve as Judge on the Orange County Court: Beasley has worked as a Litigation Attorney for Garganese, Weiss, D’'gresta & Salzman, P.A. since 2022. Previously, he served as the Director of Legal Services for the Hillsborough Regional Transit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and his juris doctor from Florida A&M University. Beasley fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Bain.

Mark Skipper, of Maitland, to serve as Judge on the Orange County Court: Skipper has worked as the Sole Practitioner for the Law Office of Mark A Skipper P.A. since 2007. Previously, he served as a Senior Attorney for the Florida Department of Children and Families. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University. Skipper fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Sandor.

OSCEOLA COUNTY COURT

Celia Dorn, of Kissimmee, to serve as Judge on the Osceola County Court: Dorn has worked as a Staff Attorney for Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP since 2021. Previously, she was an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Kissimmee. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida. Dorn fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Arendas.

Juna Pulayya, of St. Cloud, to serve as Judge on the Osceola County Court: Pulayya has served as a General Magistrate for the Ninth Judicial Circuit since 2022. Previously, he was an Attorney for JMP Law, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Florida A&M University. Pulayya fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Epperson.

11th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT

Carlos Gamez, of Coral Gables, to serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court: Gamez has served as a County Court Judge for Miami-Dade County since 2020. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and his juris doctor from the University of Miami. Gamez fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Aponte.

Christine Hernandez, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court: Hernandez has served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida since 2018. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and her juris doctor from the University of Miami. Hernandez fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Bailey.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COURT

Jennifer Hochstadt, of Aventura, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court: Hochstadt has served as an Assistant County Attorney in the Miami-Dade County Attorney’s Office since 2015. Previously, she was a Law Clerk for United States District Court Judge Martinez in the Southern District of Florida. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and her juris doctor from the University of Miami. Hochstadt fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge González-Marqués.

Jason Reding Quiñones, of Coral Gables, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court: Quiñones has served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida since 2018. Previously, he served as an Attorney Advisor for the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Florida International University. Quiñones fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Bandín.