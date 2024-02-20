Indian River State College Golf Tournament Swings into Action at Martin Downs Country Club on March 22

Fort Pierce - Tuesday February 20, 2024: The Indian River State College Foundation (IRSCF) has announced their 2024 golf tournament will be hosted on the Osprey Creek course at Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City on Friday, March 22.

The event will feature an 18-hole scramble format with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $250 per player and includes green and cart fees, breakfast, and lunch—followed by a cocktail reception and awards presentation. Every golfer will have prize-winning opportunities at a variety of fun contests on the course, including longest drive, closest to the pin, putting contests, and more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the IRSC Promise Program, which provides area high school students the ability to pursue their Associate degree (tuition-free) full-time at Indian River State College directly after high school graduation.

“We look forward to an exciting day of friendly competition and camaraderie at Martin Downs Country Club in support of a critical program that has already changed the lives of thousands in our community,” shares IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. “By participating in the event, our golfers and sponsors are providing economic uplift for our students, their families and our region for years to come.”

Martin Downs Country Club has become a staple of the Martin County community, beloved by both veterans and newcomers in the sport of golf. Golfers will play on a course with lush greens designed by legendary Treasure Coast Golf Architect Charles Ankrom.

Those interested in the tournament are encouraged to register early as participation will be limited to 120 players. To register for the tournament, visit https://giving.irsc.edu/irsc-foundation-events/ or call 772-462-4786.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Michael Schemel, Director of Development with IRSC Foundation, at mschemel@irsc.edu or (772) 462-7244.