SFWMD: This the Final Week to Apply for Funding for Alternative Water Supply and Water Conservation Projects

Florida - Tuesday February 20, 2024: This is the final week to apply for funding for alternative water supply and water conservation projects.

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is accepting applications for cost-share projects until Monday February 26 at 4 p.m.

To apply for the funding, watch informational webinars, and more, visit: sfwmd.gov/coopfunding.

This initiative is part of the State of Florida’s continuing efforts to implement cost-effective strategies to conserve its precious water resources while meeting the state's water needs. Partnering with local governments and other entities for implementation of water conservation projects and development of alternative water projects is an important and effective way to help accomplish this goal. All local governments applying for this grant must have an adopted irrigation ordinance consistent with the District's year-round Irrigation Rule in place and must also have an approved Water Supply Facilities Work Plan per statute to be eligible for funding consideration.

Governor Ron DeSantis requested annually recurring cost-share funding for developing water supply and water resource development projects. SFWMD is requesting applications for funding consideration for AWS and water conservation projects within the District's 16-county service area in anticipation of cost-share funding being appropriated for Fiscal Year 2024-2025. This funding cycle corresponds to a project start date occurring on or after October 1, 2024.

Eligible projects for consideration should be construction-ready AWS projects or ready-to-implement water conservation technology programs or projects that provide the most immediate benefits. Projects may receive up to 50 percent cost-share of eligible project costs.

If you need assistance with the application process or technical support, contact Stacey Payseno at spayseno@sfwmd.gov or 561-682-2577 or Robert Wanvestraut at rowanves@sfwmd.gov or 561-682-6615 or Adel Pena at apena@sfwmd.gov or 561-682-2544.