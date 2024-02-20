Stuart Police File Additional Charges Against James Ward-Nichols Who Is Accused of Child Pornography

Stuart - Tuesday February 20, 2024: The Stuart Police Department (SPD) has filed additional charges of child pornography against 61 year old James Ward-Nichols.

Ward-Nichols was initially arrested on a child pornography chargeon August 26th last year.

Now, following what police say was a "thorough investigation" and a "confession", Ward-Nichols is being charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography - 10 Images or More.

Along with possession of child pornography, Stuart police say that Ward-Nichols has confessed to several other crimes, spanning decades, that have occurred both in Stuart, as well as other parts of Florida, and other states.

Additional charges from other states and jurisdictions are still pending, including a warrant that has been issued for him in Colorado.