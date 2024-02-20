Donate
Vero Beach Police: Juvenile Accused of Defacing Public and Private Property With Graffiti

WQCS | By WQCS
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:37 PM EST
Vero Beach Police Department

Vero Beach - Tuesday February 20, 2024: Vero Beach Police (VBPD) have accused a juvenile of defacing public and private property with graffiti. The un-named youth, whose age was not given, was detained on an allegation of Criminal Mischief.

An off-duty Indian River County Sheriff deputy spotted the youngster 'tagging' the wall of an abandoned K-Mart store at 1501 U.S. Highway #1. The deputy called Vero Beach police and took the juvenile into custody.

According to a release from VBPD, the youngster is believed to be responsible for "multiple instances of (graffiti) vandalism" throughout Vero Beach.

In the wake of what police say has been a "surge in graffiti incidents" in Vero Beach, police are urging business owners and residents to remain vigilant and report and instances of vandalism to the police department
