3-D Printing Bootcamp Starts March 27 at Indian River State College

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 22, 2024: 3-D printing has been used to create everything from toys to automobile parts to prosthetic limbs. The possibilities for this new technology essentially are endless. Turn your ideas into objects at Indian River State College’s 3-D Printing Bootcamp, starting March 27.

The Bootcamp will be conducted on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on March 27, April 3, April 10, and April 17, and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on March 30, April 6, April 13, and April 20. Students will immerse themselves in the fascinating world of three-dimensional design and manufacturing. Classes will take place in the Automation Lab, Room O-101 in the Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex on the IRSC Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

Students will work with top-of-the-line 3-D printers for a high-quality printing experience. Experienced instructors will be there to help guide design, troubleshoot, and optimize the experience. Students also will learn how 3-D printing is revolutionizing industries such as medicine, architecture, and manufacturing. They also will learn safety protocols, working in a secure environment.

The 3-D Printing Bootcamp is open to students ages 16 and up. The cost is $50. To enroll, visit: https://irsc.edu/programs/advanced-manufacturing-hub/3d-printing-bootcamp.html

For additional information contact Will Keiser at wkeiser@irsc.edu.