DOH-Martin County: Heart Tips and CPR Demos Saturday Afternoon at Booker Park in Indiantown

Martin County - Thursday February 22, 2024: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County (DOH-Martin) invites the public to attend the Healthy, Happy Hearts education event this Saturday, February 24.

The event will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at Booker Park in Indiantown. The park is located at 5101 SW 169th Avenue.

Working in partnership with the American Heart Association and Martin County Fire Rescue, this free event will feature heart-healthy tips and “hands-only” CPR demonstrations. For more information visit: https://martin.floridahealth.gov/events/2024/02/heart-event.html

February is recognized as American Heart Month, a time to increase heart disease awareness and promote prevention and treatment in the community. Nationally, as well as in Florida, more people die each year from heart disease than from any other cause.

DOH-Martin encourages all Floridians to adopt a lifestyle that promotes heart health and well-being, including maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, adding physical activity to their weekly schedule, and eating nutritious foods that complement a healthy cardiovascular system.

The Department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts.