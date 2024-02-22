Governor Allocates $25M to 19 State Public Schools and Colleges for Workforce Development

Florida - Thursday February 22, 2024: Governor DeSantis has allocated $25 million from the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program to either create, or expand 19 programs dedicated to strengthening workforce development across Florida.

The program provides funding to local school districts and state colleges to enable them to give their students hands-on educational experiences in a variety of disciplines including automotive maintenance, allied health assisting, criminal justice operations, emergency medical response, and other areas.

The goal is to support career and technical education development that will allow students to earn industry certifications that are on the CAPE Industry Certification Funding List.

“In Florida we have become the number one state in the nation for talent development by making strategic investments in our workforce,” said Governor DeSantis. “We will continue to equip students in our state with the skills they need to succeed, without being burdened by debt.”

The school districts in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties will each be receiving funds for their workforce development programs:



Indian River County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on automotive maintenance and light repair.

Martin County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied information technology, criminal justice, nursing assistants and other additional programs.

St. Lucie County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied robotics, building construction technologies, pharmacy technician and other additional programs.

The initiative underscores Florida's dedication to equipping students statewide with the essential skills required for success in high-demand occupations.

The other school districts, and Florida colleges that will be receiving funds are:



Broward County School District : Funding will assist programs focused on semiconductor business management and analysis, practical nursing, horticulture and many other additional programs.

Flagler County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on phlebotomy, nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians and other additional programs.

Lee County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on advanced manufacturing technology, firefighting, electricity and other additional programs.

Leon County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied robotics, engineering pathways, welding technology and other additional programs.

Miami-Dade County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on industrial biotechnology, automotive maintenance and light repair, digital video technology and other additional programs.

Nassau County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on welding technology.

Okaloosa County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on teaching, emergency medical responders, criminal justice and other additional programs.

Santa Rosa County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on global logistics.

Seminole County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on global finance and entrepreneurship.

St. Johns County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied cybersecurity.

Sumter County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on welding technology, animal science, horticulture and other additional programs.

Washington County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on cloud computing and virtualization, management and entrepreneurial principles, welding technology and other additional programs.

Florida State College of Jacksonville: Funding will assist programs focused on welding and medical assistance.

Miami-Dade College: Funding will assist programs focused on enterprise cloud computing, computer programmer mobile applications development, network security and other additional programs.

More information about the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program and the application process can be found at CAP Grant.