Martin County Public Health: Advisories Issued for the Waters Near Leighton Park Bridge in Palm City, and the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart

Martin County - Thursday February 22, 2024: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County (DOH-Martin) has issued a water quality advisory for the waters near the Leighton Park Bridge in Palm City and the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

DOH-Martin advises against any water-related activities at those locations due to an increased risk of illness for swimmers.

Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

DOH-Martin will continue to monitor the water quality in these areas weekly and routinely advise the public of the results. The advisory will remain in effect at these locations until results show consistent readings in the good range. These areas will be tested again on Monday, February 26.

To view river and beach water sample results visit: http://martin.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/beach-and-river-sampling/results/index.html.