AAA: The Average Gas Price Hit a New 2024 High Last Week, Then Began to Drift Lower

Florida - Monday February 26, 2024: Florida gas prices moved higher last week, but evened out by the weekend. Sunday's state average of $3.31 per gallon was one cent more than the week before.

Two weeks ago, the state average jumped 21 cents per gallon. Then last week, the state average fell 5 cents before jumping another 8 cents. By mid-week, the state average reached a new 2024 high of $3.37 per gallon, before falling another 5 cents. Last year's high was $3.85 per gallon.

"The recent increases are attributed to rising oil prices, as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Florida's gas prices are likely to face continued upward pressure through the next month as the presence of winter residents and spring breakers contributes to strong fuel demand."

U.S. crude oil prices drifted lower by the end of last week. Friday's closing price was $76.49 per barrel. That's 3% lower than the previous week's settlement of $79.19/b - which was the highest daily closing price so far this year. Last year's highest daily settlement was $93.68/b.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Naples ($3.41), Gainesville ($3.38)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.07), Panama City ($3.07), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.07)



