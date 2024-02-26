PSL: Dispose of Hazardous Household Waste Safely and Responsibly on March 2

Port St. Lucie - Monday February 26, 2024: Join the City of Port St. Lucie for its bi-annual Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday March 2

For 18 years, Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (KPSLB) has been dedicated to organizing this annual event to help residents properly dispose of hazardous waste materials. The KPSLB program aims to improve our quality of life through education, beautification, and litter control.

A comprehensive list of acceptable and unacceptable items is available online at CityofPSL.com/KPSLB.

Twice a year, the Public Works facility becomes a designated drop-off location where households can dispose of hazardous household items, such as bug sprays, computers/electronics, drain cleaners, fire extinguishers, fluorescent light bulbs/tubes, and fuel. Households can also dispose of fats, oils, and grease from cooking, frying, and food preparation in containers that hold less than 5 gallons. This service is only available to households, not commercial, institutional, or agri-business sources.

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive

This free event is for the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents only. Valid IDs are required for participation.

For everyone’s safety, residents should remain in their vehicles and drive up to the drop-off location. Volunteers will assist with unloading any items for disposal at no cost.