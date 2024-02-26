Treasure Coast Food Bank - 16th Annual St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project Brings Community Together to Fight Hunger

Treasure Coast - Monday February 26, 2024: The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project will mark its 16th anniversary Saturday, March 9, at the Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market.

The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project is one of the Treasure Coast’s biggest community collaborations to fight hunger. It combines the artistic talents of community students with the culinary flair of local restaurants for an event that reminds everyone that one in four people on the Treasure Coast don’t always have enough nutritious food to eat.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. The Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market is located at 101 Melody

More than 500 ceramic bowls hand-crafted by St. Lucie County public and private school students will be on display at the Farmers’ Market. For a $25 donation, patrons may select the bowl of their choice, along with a serving of tasty soup donated by area restaurants. All proceeds benefit Treasure Coast Food Bank’s programs for children, seniors, veterans, and families in need of food.

“Treasure Coast Food Bank is excited to host this event for the 16th year,” said Judith Cruz, president and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project brings together so many people, including the students and their teachers, the restaurants, supporters, and everyone who comes out to choose a bowl and help us fight hunger,”

The restaurants providing soup this year are Cobbs Landing, Crabby's Dockside Fort Pierce, and Little Jim Bait & Tackle.

Another longstanding tradition will continue this year with a silent auction of bowls that have been autographed by New York Mets Players and entertainers who performed at The Sunrise Theatre. Guests are encouraged to bid on bowls signed by Jay Leno, Nikki Glaser, The Temptations, Terry Fator, and the Beach Boys.