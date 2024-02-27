The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Continues to Offer Its Paint Program to Enhance Community Revitalization

City of Fort Pierce Map of the Fort Pierce Redevelopment District (FPRD).

Fort Pierce - Tuesday February 27, 2024: The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) continues to offer its paint program as part of ongoing efforts to revitalize both residential and commercial properties in the Fort Pierce Redevelopment District (FPRD). This program has seen significant success since its launch. It is open to qualified applicants.

Through the FPRA Paint Program, eligible participants can receive financial assistance in the form of a reimbursable grant of up to $1,000 per property. This grant can be utilized for the purchase of exterior paint and related supplies, with a maximum allocation of $100 for paint supplies. Properties must be situated within the FPRA District to qualify for this program, and funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the designated funds are exhausted.

A news release from FPRA states that the redevelopment agency remains dedicated to promoting community development and encourages all eligible property owners to seize this opportunity to contribute to the ongoing revitalization endeavors in the Fort Pierce area.

For access to the application and a list of eligibility criteria, visit: https://choosefortpierce.com/969/FPRA-Incentive-Program.

For further inquiries call Miriam Garcia at 772-467-3786 or email her at: mgarcia@cityoffortpierce.com.