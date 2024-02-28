Fort Pierce Police Ask for Public's Help Identifying 3 Armed Robbery Suspects

FPPD

Fort Pierce - Wednesday February 28, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three suspects who robbed a person at gunpoint last Sunday, February 25th.

The 3 suspects pictured here are accused of brandishing a firearm and demanded the victims’ cell phones, skateboards and fishing poles. They were last seen fleeing southbound on foot through the parking lot of the Towne South Plaza at the corner of U.S. #1 and West Midway Road in Fort Pierce.



The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male age 16-17, standing 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, age unknown, standing 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. He was wearing a black Aeropostale shirt and black sweatpants.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He was wearing a white Puma shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this crime, the suspects or their whereabouts should avoid contact with them and call 911 or Detective Quiles at 772-979-1462 or aquiles@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

#fortpiercepolicedepartment